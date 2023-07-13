Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Mostly dry today and a good chunk of tomorrow over the northern half of the state as we take a bit of a pause on precipitation in this active pattern. However, we do see some showers through the day over the southern half of the state that may bring another few tenths to half an inch before winding down. We stay rather humid both days, and expect showers and storms to return statewide tomorrow afternoon, then lingering through Saturday and into very early Sunday. The moisture late tomorrow through Sunday morning will bring another .25″-1″ to 80% of Ohio, as shown by the maps below.

Next week we have a threat of on again-off again pop up showers from monday afternoon on through Thursday. The best chance for strong thunderstorms comes Wednesday. While we cant rule out the moisture, coverage on a daily basis is only 40-50%. Combined for the Monday through Thursday period we can see .25″-.75″ totals with 90% coverage.

We do move into a slightly drier pattern to finish next week and go into the weekend. However, we wont rule out scattered showers or storms trying to return later on Sunday the 23rd.