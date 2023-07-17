Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 17, 2023

Share Facebook

Very humid again today, and we have another batch of moisture trying to work in. Scattered rain showers start around midday in NW Ohio, and then spread through the rest of the state for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Action should be done shortly after midnight tonight. Rain totals are expected to be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map below gives a good visual as to what kind of combined action we can see before sunrise tomorrow morning.

The rest of tomorrow turns out partly to mostly sunny. Wednesday looks similar in all areas except for far southern tier counties of the state. There we may see a few thunderstorms. This will be the remains of a significant thunderstorm outbreak that comes out of SD and NE tomorrow, and then works through southern IL, southern IN and into KY/TN. The northern edge is all we are concerned with here, and it really does not affect many areas. However, we need to keep an eye out for any further northward drift.

Thursday should be mostly dry, but we won’t rule out a few showers north contra and northeast. These will come from a disturbance moving out of MI and into Ontario, with a southern bend down across Lake Erie. Moisture is not all that impressive, and may be able to stay farther north, but right now we are keeping the chance in for those areas. All other parts of the state turn out partly sunny and precipitation free.

A dry pattern is unfolding for the finish of the week, the weekend and the first half of next week. We expect plenty of sunshine for the period and normal to above normal temps. Humidity levels should be lower, promoting excellent drying for the period. There will be some thunderstorms starting to come together next Wednesday in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes, but if those hold together, we will be looking at more of a Thursday passage next week than anything else.