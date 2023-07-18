Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry today over the state, and we should see at least slightly better air quality. Partly to mostly sunny skies should dominate in most areas. Tomorrow we can expect more of the same, except for southern counties. A thunderstorm cluster coming out of SD/NE, across IA, MO and IL will threaten far southwest OH and counties along the river. Rains in those areas can be up to .75″, but coverage will be limited to just those areas. The rest of the state sees sun and breezy conditions.

Thursday a disturbance comes out of MI and ontario. This will throw some moisture into Ohio. Look for .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70% of the state. The best potential for rain will come in the afternoon and early evening. However, action should be done well before sunrise Friday morning.

Sunny, dry and warm with lower humidity for Friday through the weekend. Evaporation should be near maximum levels for that period. Excellent drying is anticipated.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms come back into our forecast for next Monday, although instability will lead to only about 50% coverage at best. We wont rule out a few strong storms, but those are not expected to be “the norm”. Take a look at the map below for our Monday precipitation scope. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, warm and dry again. A better organized front arrives for next Thursday, bringing potential of .25″-1″ over 90% of Ohio.