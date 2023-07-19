Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 19, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Partly to mostly sunny today. We continue to see lower humidity and pleasant conditions overall. Tomorrow we can see showers and in spots a thunderstorm as a disturbance comes out of MI and across the far eastern corn belt. This will give .1″-.75″ rain totals with 80% coverage.

We are cooler, drier and much less humid for Friday through the weekend as sunshine dominates. EVaporation will be at a maximum. Temps will be even a bit below normal for late July in this stretch

Next week we see a little instability develop on monday as temps and humidity levels start to climb. That may trigger some pop up scattered showers or in spots a thunderstorm, but we look for coverage to be limited to 50% of the state or less. The instability hangs around through late tuesday with another round of thunderstorms during the day and one into tuesday evening. Combined the two day rain totals can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of the state, which is shown on the map below.

Significant drying returns behind that for midweek next week forward through at lest next Friday. Temps pull back a bit, but humidity drops much more notably . This will promote good drying and good growing conditions for all crop areas.