Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 20, 2023

More humid today with clouds and some sun. A disturbance moving through MI will bring scattered showers to the eastern half of the eastern Corn belt. Coverage today will be about 75% of Ohio, with rain totals of .1″-1.5″. There will be some areas that get missed. Rain chances are gone by midnight in all areas. The map below shows potential here today.

Humidity values drop behind the frontal boundary for tomorrow, and we put together two days of sunny and very pleasant weather. Temps will actually be a bit below normal tomorrow, before warming some on Saturday. Clouds will build on Sunday, and we can’t rule out a few scattered showers Sunday late afternoon and evening. Coverage will be limited to about 30%.

The rest of next week turns out partly sunny, very warm and very humid. This will promote instability, and with that, a few pop up scattered showers or t-storms through the week. Daily coverage is under 20%, but there will be action around most days. The best period for moisture looks to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but we are not going to try to finesse it that much yet. Overall, this forecast pattern is drier than previously seen, and we may hear comments of “needing a rain” in some areas by late next week.