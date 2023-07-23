Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Heat and humidity climb throughout this week, and that eventually leads to some instability and scattered shower potential. Today we see partly to mostly sunny skies over Ohio. It will be a bit warmer than yesterday and a bit more humid, but still nothing problematic. We can’t rule out a few pop up showers this evening through midnight, but coverage should be 30% or less. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to a few tenths. Tomorrow we end up staying dry, but temps are a bit higher and we get rather humid.

Wednesday through the end of the weekend we start to see some very muggy conditions, with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat and humidity will lead to plenty of instability through the period, increasing in frequency into the weekend. Combined, rain totals can be .25″-2″ with coverage at 90%, although daily coverage will be well under that. To get into the upper end of the rain range, areas will need to be hit several days. The map below shows combined rain potential from Wednesday afternoon through Sunday.

Next week looks a bit drier. Temps remain warm, but may come a few degrees of the levels we expect later this week. Humidity levels stay elevated. The pattern is drier over the entire nation. We expect to stay rain free through at least midweek next week to round out the 10 day forecast window.