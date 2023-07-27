Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Very hot and very humid today. Air temps will push easily into the lower to mid 90s, and with the humidity, we expect it to feel easily like its 105 or higher this afternoon. So, take care and be aware. We are expecting skies to light up this afternoon and tomorrow with a round of heat based instability. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon through sunrise tomorrow morning. This round will be more central and northern Ohio, and could have some strong storms. A second round develops tomorrow late afternoon and evening, and focuses more on central to southern Ohio. That batch of moisture has a shorter duration and will be done by midnight or just after. Combined rain totals for Friday and Saturday will be .25″-1.5″ with strong thunderstorms the primary driver of heavier rains. The map below shows thoughts at this point.

Cooler, less humid air arrives to finish the weekend on Sunday, and stays in control through Tuesday. While we should see sunshine for most of that period, we do have more clouds trying to come off of Lake Erie on Sunday, and perhaps a few showers here and there.

Temps start to climb again Wednesday and thursday, but we stay dry. Rain showers return for next Friday, sagging in from the west and NW. Rain totals for friday the 4th will be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 70%. The weekend of the 5th and 6th should warm and dry. Scattered showers move in from the SW to start the following week.