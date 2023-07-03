Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 3, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds hanging around for the day today, as our unsettled pattern attempts to move on farther east. The clouds will keep temps on the defensive today, but also humidity rather high. We likely see scattered showers in here for the afternoon and evening, but rain totals are not all that spectacular, with a few hundredth to .5″ over at most 60% of Ohio.

Tomorrow we dry down in all parts of the state, and we should put together 3 days of precipitation free weather. Humidity may back off briefly tomorrow, but starts to build back for Wednesday and Thursday, as southwest flow comes up ahead of our a nice batch of moisture building throughout WI, IA, IL and MO. That round of moisture arrives here early Friday and then clasts ito the afternoon. Rain totals there can be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows potential.

Dry Saturday. Then Sunday brings back the potential for scattered showers, albeit with a lesser coverage of closer to 60%. Monday and Tuesday of next week are a bit unsettled. However, we are seeing a large part of the country clear out and an upper level ridge start to build next week, which means we likely go rain free for a longer stretch, potentially that entire second week of July. Just in time for wheat harvest, at least in some areas.