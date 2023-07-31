Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 31, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A mostly dry week is unfolding in front of us for this week. We are sunny and pleasant today and tomorrow, with warmer air arriving at mid week accompanying more humidity. We will stay precipitation free pretty much all week. After a dry, but warm and humid weekend, our rain chance for any significant pat of the state comes overnight Sunday night into early Monday. There we can see up to half an inch of moisture with about 40% coverage. The best chances are in the southern third, and then again in northern tier counties. The map below shows rain totals for Sunday night through Monday midday.

Behind that threat of rain, we return to mostly sunny, warm and dry weather for Tuesday through next Friday. Temps will be above normal. This pattern is drier, and if it holds will lead to calls of “needing a rain” quickly, probably by the end of next week if not sooner.