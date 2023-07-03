Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 4, 2023

Share Facebook

Happy Birthday America! We put together a couple of dry days in celebration, or should we say for our celebrations later today and tonight. Warmer air is surging northward, though, and we will be a good 5-10 degrees above yesterday’s highs today, and warmer still tomorrow. Humidity is on the rise as well. So, while we are dry, and we should not have any hindrances to fireworks displays this evening, we will see our comfort level go down over the next couple of days.

Showers and storms arrive late tomorrow night and go through most of Thursday. Rain totals can be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of the state. Rain should be done before sunrise on Friday.

Cooler and less humid to finish the week and start the weekend for Friday and Saturday. Temps may actually stay below normal. However, the return of north flow also means we may see smoke and haze return as well, although we are trying to be optimistic about the severity.

Showers and storms are back for Sunday, and this time we can see some strong to severe action. The map below shows the spread of moisture, and the highest totals shown here come thanks to storms. Right now we are projecting rain totals of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100%.

Partly sunny skies return for most of next week. Temps are mild to cool to start, but humidity levels climb through the rest of the week. We can’t rule out scattered showers for next Wednesday, but coverage may stay under 50%.