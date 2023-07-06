Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast July 6, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Scattered showers move across the state today, but the coverage does not look to be as good as what we were seeing a few days ago. While we won’t rule out action anywhere, we likely end up with coverage that is at most 60%, and likely will be closer to 50% once all is said and done. Rain totals will be from .1″-.75″ but most of the state will stay under half an inch. Clearing begins this evening, and continues through the overnight. Tomorrow will turn out partly sunny, a bit cooler and less humid for a nice finish to the week.

Saturday we start to see humidity climb again, and showers push into areas to our west. Clouds increase through the day. Scattered showers develop by late afternoon, and then showers and storms continue through the overnight and most of Sunday. Rain totals for Saturday afternoon through Sunday midnight will end up at .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 80% of the state. The map below shows our potential, at least as it stands this morning.

Next week is dry and pleasant for Monday and Tuesday with full sun. Clouds increase Wednesday with scattered afternoon and evening showers totalling .1″-.7″ with coverage at 60%. Then we go back dry for Thursday through next Sunday. That pattern should give an opportunity for wheat harvest in many areas.