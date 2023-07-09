Ohio Corn Marketing Program seeks election to board for five districts

Share Facebook

Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Brian Baldridge, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture will conduct an election of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program Board on December 5, 2023.

The Ohio Corn Marketing Program is designed to increase the market for corn and enhance opportunities for Ohio corn growers. The program provides funds for corn research, education, and market development and promotion.

The election to the Board will include these five districts.

District 2: Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood

District 6: Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland

District 8: Auglaize, Mercer, Miami, Shelby

District 11: Darke, Montgomery, Preble

District 14: Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross

The Nomination Procedure is as follows:

• Nominating petitions may be obtained from Brian Baldridge, Director Ohio Department of Agriculture

Legal Section

8995 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068-3399

Telephone (800) 282-1955 or (614) 728-6390

• Petitions require at least 25 valid signatures from Ohio corn growers who reside within the district in which the candidate seeks election.

• Petitions must be returned to the Department of Agriculture no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023.

• If only one valid petition is received in a district, there will be no election and that person will become the committee member.

Voting and ballot information will be published at a later date when the Ohio Department of Agriculture has received the candidates’ petitions. Please direct questions or comments to David Miran, Jr., at (614) 728-6390 or (800) 282-1955.

The Ohio Corn Marketing Program was approved by an affirmative vote of Ohio’s corn producers. The voluntary, self-help program allows for the collection of a three-quarters-cent-per-bushel assessment by all first purchasers of the grain. Funds from the program can only be invested for research, market development and promotion, and education purposes. Visit www.ohiocornandwheat.org for more information.