Ohio Field Leader Podcast: 7-1-2023: Episode 33: Bob Suver and International Market Development

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

The OFL Podcast for this month is on the road again with the latest Ohio Field Leader Road Show. Join Dusty at the Farm of Bob Suver in Clark County. Bob is a member of the Ohio Soybean Council and serves on the Market Development Committee. Along with being a 35 year no-till soybean producer, Bob also travels abroad developing markets for Ohio soybeans. He explains the ongoing work of USSEC and WISHH. Dusty and Bob discuss no-till soybean production as well as market development both at home and abroad, and how check-off dollars make it happen.