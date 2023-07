Share Facebook

Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Field Leader, joins Roy Klopfenstein for this in-depth interview on what’s happening at his Paulding County farm, including growing season progression, market access, and more. Klopfenstein, a representative in the Ohio State Legislature for District 82, also discusses the many issues affect farmers statewide.

Ohio Field Leader is a project of Ohio’s soybean growers and their checkoff.