Ohio Soybean Association announces new Hometown Tour

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) has announced its first ever Hometown Tour. The Hometown Tour will follow OSA to several farms across the state, where farmers can gather to learn about precision ag, including autonomous tractors, as well as specialty soybean opportunities, soy-based biofuels and more. Lunch will be provided and there is no cost to attend; however, attendees must register in advance. CCAs, CPAgs, CPSSs and CPSCs who attend are eligible to receive one CEU credit.

“We’ve had great success with farmer meetings, and we decided to take our organization on tour and meet farmers where they are,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA president and Shelby County soybean farmer. “We hope to provide a day full of fellowship and expert insight, especially since each meeting’s agenda will look slightly different.”

Tour dates, which will run from 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., include:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Goebel Farms, Stryker, OH

Friday, Aug. 25

Layman Farms, Kenton, OH

Monday, Aug. 28

Kemp Farms, West Manchester, OH

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Bluegrass Farms, Jeffersonville, OH

Another meeting in northeast Ohio is still being planned. For more information and registration, visit www.soyohio.org/hometown.