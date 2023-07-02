Ohio Soybeans and Developing International Markets

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

Bob Suver’s Family has been farming in Clark County for almost 150 years. The rolling hills with grass waterways on his farm protect both the soil and water quality. Located just outside of New Carlisle, Suver has been practicing No-till crop production for over 35 years. This progressive farmer and former Director of Job and Family Service in Clark County is also a world traveler advocating for Ohio Soybean Farmers.

As a member of the Ohio Soybean Council, Suver serves on the Demand Committee. “Early on I had an opportunity to travel on a direct marketing trip to Japan, China and South Korea to promote food grade soybeans,” said Suver. “We met with processors and importers and had a booth at a tradeshow in Shanghai, China and had another event in Seoul, South Korea. It was there that I first observed how active US Soy and especially how active Ohio Soy are at promoting our products.”

Several of Suver’s early trips were prior to the COVID pandemic. “I was able to travel to Asia six times in three years,” said Suver. “On one of those trips it was with United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in 2019. Typically, the foreign processors and importers would come to the United States in the summer to check out our crops, but since they had Swine Fever in China at that time, we took the tour to them. We did a reverse crop tour with seven states. I represented Ohio and took pictures of our crops and field conditions. 2019 was that wet year and there were questions and concerns by the Chinese buyers about U.S. soybean production that year. We met with over 300 people in Shanghai and a similar number in Beijing and talked about the crop conditions on our farms and in our states.”

Relationships are important in developing trade. “On a trip in 2019 I was able to visit with buyers over there who had come to the United States and visited soybean farms in the past. I had already developed a relationship with them, and so it was beneficial,” said Suver. “When we were there, we visited with the U.S. Ambassador to China, who was a former Governor of Iowa. He had entertained Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister of China, years earlier while he was Governor of Iowa on a farm tour, and so that relationship was already established. The Ambassador told us that the most important thing for U. S. Soybean trade in China was to establish and develop relationships. The Asian people value relationships.”

Trade relationships with foreign countries are multi-faceted. “Of all the U.S. Soybeans exported to China, 1/3 go to Chinese government owned companies. 1/3 goes to private Chinese companies, and 1/3 goes to U.S. companies that operate in China,” said Suver. “We visited and developed relationship with both the government owned companies and also privately owned Chinese companies.”

Suver also has worked with USSEC’s WISHH program. WISHH stands for World Initiative for Soy in Human Health. “They are very strategic in how they allocate their resources,” said Suver. “One statistic they follow is that by the year 2030, approximately 2/3 of the global middle class will reside in Asia. That includes the countries of India, China, and other southeast Asian countries. The WISHH program goes into countries that really haven’t used soy in the past, and they try to develop an appreciation of soy with them and help them find where it can have a fit such as animal production and show them how they can benefit from it. The resources for WISHH come from USECC and the Soybean check-off as well as money from the USDA.”

WISHH is constantly looking ahead strategically to determine where population and economic growth will occur down the road. “They have found that as a populations’ income grows, one of the first things they look to do is improve their diet,” said Suver. “There is tremendous potential in those areas to help develop a food systems and Soy has a great fit to help in those areas as those food systems are created.”