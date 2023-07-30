       
Ohio’s top cheesemakers recognized at the 2023 Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest

July 30, 2023 2023 Ohio State Fair

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion cheesemakers were selected at the 2023 Ohio State Fair Cheese contest held at Miceli Dairy in Cleveland, Ohio.  

The American Dairy Association Mideast, who coordinated the event, is pleased to announce that Pearl Valley Cheese of Fresno, Ohio, took top honors, receiving the overall Grand Champion award for their Swiss cheese. Urban Stead Cheese of Cincinnati, Ohio, received the overall Reserve Champion award for their Aged Cheddar cheese.

Participation was at an all-time high with 63 entries from cheesemakers across the state. Winners of the contest by classification are as follows:

Swiss Class:

First Place          Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio

Second Place     Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio

Third Place         Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio

Other Swiss Class:

First Place          Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Ziller

Second Place     Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Lacey Baby

Third Place         Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Wauseon, Ohio – Gouda

Young Cheddar Class:

First Place          Bunker Hill Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio

Second Place     Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio

Third Place         Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio

Aged Cheddar Class:

First Place          Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio

Second Place     Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio

Surface Mold Bloomy Class:       

First Place          Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Camembert Peppercorn

Second Place     Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Camembert Claridon Hill

Third Place         Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Camembert Triple Cream

Bacteria Ripened Class:

First Place          Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Apple Jack Washed

Second Place     Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio – Tomme

Fresh, Spreadable & Curd Class:

First Place          Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Fromage Blanc 

Second Place     Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Salt, Pepper & Garlic Curd

Third Place         Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Wauseon, Ohio — Greek Quark

Open Class — Cow’s Milk:

First Place          Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Colby

Second Place     Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Marble

Third Place         Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Muenster

Open Class — Spicy:

First Place          Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Jalapeno, Ghost & Habanero Pepper Blend

Second Place     Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Horseradish 

Third Place         Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Habanero Muenster

Open Class — Other Milk:

First Place          Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Sussex Ash Rine

Judges for the contest included Bill Rufenacht of the Dairy Connection, Aileen Kacvinsky of Schuman Cheese, Brian Schlatter of Fromagex, restaurateur John Quagliata and Jenny Crabtree of ADA Mideast.

