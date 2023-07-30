Ohio’s top cheesemakers recognized at the 2023 Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion cheesemakers were selected at the 2023 Ohio State Fair Cheese contest held at Miceli Dairy in Cleveland, Ohio.
The American Dairy Association Mideast, who coordinated the event, is pleased to announce that Pearl Valley Cheese of Fresno, Ohio, took top honors, receiving the overall Grand Champion award for their Swiss cheese. Urban Stead Cheese of Cincinnati, Ohio, received the overall Reserve Champion award for their Aged Cheddar cheese.
Participation was at an all-time high with 63 entries from cheesemakers across the state. Winners of the contest by classification are as follows:
Swiss Class:
First Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio
Second Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio
Third Place Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio
Other Swiss Class:
First Place Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Ziller
Second Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Lacey Baby
Third Place Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Wauseon, Ohio – Gouda
Young Cheddar Class:
First Place Bunker Hill Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio
Second Place Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio
Third Place Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio
Aged Cheddar Class:
First Place Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio
Second Place Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio
Surface Mold Bloomy Class:
First Place Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Camembert Peppercorn
Second Place Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Camembert Claridon Hill
Third Place Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Camembert Triple Cream
Bacteria Ripened Class:
First Place Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Apple Jack Washed
Second Place Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio – Tomme
Fresh, Spreadable & Curd Class:
First Place Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Fromage Blanc
Second Place Rowdy Cow Creamery, Burton, Ohio — Salt, Pepper & Garlic Curd
Third Place Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Wauseon, Ohio — Greek Quark
Open Class — Cow’s Milk:
First Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Colby
Second Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Marble
Third Place Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Muenster
Open Class — Spicy:
First Place Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio — Jalapeno, Ghost & Habanero Pepper Blend
Second Place Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Horseradish
Third Place Tri State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio — Habanero Muenster
Open Class — Other Milk:
First Place Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio — Sussex Ash Rine
Judges for the contest included Bill Rufenacht of the Dairy Connection, Aileen Kacvinsky of Schuman Cheese, Brian Schlatter of Fromagex, restaurateur John Quagliata and Jenny Crabtree of ADA Mideast.