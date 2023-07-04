Planting Date and Soybean Seedling Disease Research

Share Facebook

By Taylor Dill and Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-20

Jenna Moore is a Ph.D. student working with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora in the Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab at Ohio State. Her research focuses on the impact of planting dates on soybean and corn seedling diseases.

The OSU Extension Agronomic Crops Team Battle for the Belt project structure provides a great opportunity to better understand how environmental conditions (e.g., rainfall, soil temperature, etc.) at different planting dates and soilborne pathogen diversity impact soybean and corn seedlings. Jenna Moore explains several methods used to isolate pathogens from seedlings and surrounding soil at the VE stage (emergence) for both crops. Soil baiting is a method used to isolate water molds (i.e., oomycetes), which includes common pathogens like Pythium and Phytophthora. A second method, seedling surface sterilization, and plating is used to isolate fungi (e.g., Fusarium, Rhizoctonia, etc.) and oomycetes from within seedlings. Isolates are then transferred to new plates to achieve pure culture for further molecular characterization to the species level.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Jenna and the lab have partnered with the OSU Extension Agronomic Crops Team to conduct seedling assessments across different planting dates and the different sites for corn and soybean. Later, the relationship between the identified pathogens and the environmental conditions at each planting date will be evaluated. Preliminarily, they are seeing many Fusarium isolates collected from within seedlings at early planting dates. Molecular identification will provide confirmation in the coming months. The results will be shared towards the end of the summer.

Farmers can keep following the ‘Battle for the Belt’ this growing season to learn more and get further updates! You can find the full video playlist of Battle for the Belt on the Ohio State Agronomy YouTube channel.