Rain Brought Some Relief

Smoke from wildfires in Canada adversely impacted air quality in Ohio. This has led to air quality alerts for several areas. Farmers have had to take precautions. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 75.2 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, an improvement over last week’s 80.2 percent rating. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 33.4 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3 percent very short, 18 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 2 was 71.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.22 inches of precipitation, 0.04 inches above average. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 2.

Last week, most areas saw some much-needed rain. The southern regions were still very dry. Harvest was progressing nicely with the exceptions of those areas hit hard by the severe storms in the northern tier of the State last week. Corn and soybean condition were 62 and 61 percent good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week. Winter wheat was 74 percent mature, and 5 percent harvested for grain. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 63 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week. Oats were 86 percent headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 74 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week. Second cuttings of alfalfa were 37 percent complete, and second cuttings of other hay were 18 percent complete. Pasture and range condition was rated 56 percent good to excellent.