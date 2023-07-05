Syngenta celebrates grand opening of Seeds R&D Innovation Center

Share Facebook

Syngenta leaders from around the globe joined with state, local and agricultural organization representatives for the recent Grand Opening of the Syngenta Seeds R&D Innovation Center in Malta, Illinois, a facility designed to bring farmers and researchers together to accelerate advancements in agricultural seed products and services.

“At Syngenta Seeds, we continue strengthening our R&D engine by orchestrating every process for speed, precision and power,” says Warren Kruger, Syngenta head of Field Crops Seeds Development for North America. “This new, state-of-the-art R&D Innovation Center is located in the heart of the North American Corn Belt, surrounded by farmers who now have a seat at our innovation table. Here, we will get real-time farmer feedback so that Syngenta researchers are developing the innovations and solutions they need, today and for the future.”

The Syngenta Seeds R&D Innovation Center is an 88-acre, 100,000-square-foot facility that reinforces Syngenta Seeds position as a global innovation powerhouse. It includes 32,000 feet for laboratories and over 18,000 feet of seed processing space, along with research fields.

During the event, leaders noted the facility will play a critical role in supporting the Syngenta Seeds commitment to improving germplasm performance, launching stacked, next generation differentiated traits and demonstrating regenerative agriculture cropping systems that benefit farmers, consumers and our planet. Germplasm developed at the facility will benefit farmers around the world, and the company’s commitment to sustainability is being demonstrated by a regenerative ag plot demonstration at the site.

The Syngenta Seeds R&D Innovation Center in Malta joins an innovation ecosystem of 150 Syngenta Seeds R&D production sites worldwide, and exemplifies the company’s $1.48 billion USD annual investment globally in seed R&D.

“It is a critical cornerstone for our global facilities and exceptional talent – highlighting how Syngenta Seeds is transforming product development and product placement through farmer and partner collaboration, and solidifying our emphasis to deliver new capabilities,” says Trevor Hohls, Syngenta Global Head of Seeds Development. “As we synchronize facilities and bring together the world’s best talent, we are creating a brighter future, with farmers contributing and benefitting from working together with us.”

The DeKalb County location, about one hour west of the Syngenta Seeds global and North America headquarters in Downers Grove, Illinois, will also facilitate collaborations with the broader agriculture industry and supplement the work of more than 5,000 Syngenta R&D employees around the world.