U.S. Soybean Uses Development in Nigeria

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

From the soybean fields of Logan County to the other side of the world in Lagos, Nigeria, Bill Bayliss knows his soybeans. Bayliss also knows that soybeans have a role in improving the quality of life around the globe. As a member of the Ohio Soybean Council and United Soybean Board, Bayliss serves on the demand committees for both check-off funded organizations. In a recent trip to Nigeria, he had the opportunity to talk soybeans with buyers, importers, and government officials.

Traveling with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Bayliss along with three other midwestern state farmers and a soybean industry representative participated in four unique but interrelated conferences while in Lagos. “Nigeria is a country that is similar in size to the state of Texas, but it has a population that is ten times the size,” said Bayliss. “There are a lot of people, and there is a lot of potential to expand that soybean market.”

The first conference the USSEC group attended was called Nigeria Now. “Nigeria Now is just like it sounds,” said Bayliss. “It is a new start for an old country to spring forward off a long dry spell. Nigeria has a petroleum-based economy and there are finances there that can be used to help move the country forward into the future.”

A component of helping Nigeria move forward was addressed at the Nigeria CEO Roundtable. “We met with CEO’s from a lot of the major soy food businesses, processors, and what they call the cold chain” said Bayliss. “One challenge they have in the food industry is getting the food to the right place at the right time and being able to store it properly and needing refrigeration and consistent electricity to run the refrigeration.”

Next the group participated with the Nigeria Soy Excellence Center and Advisory Council. “The Soy Excellence Center is something I have been particularly involved with, both in Nigeria and countries in Asia,” said Bayliss. “With the Soy Excellence Centers, we are trying to build soy use in other countries by helping them to understand all the ways they can use it.”

The Soy Excellence Centers work in conjunction with USSEC’s WISHH program. WISHH stands for World Initiative for Soy in Human Health. “WISHH works to help the local folks understand the value of soybeans and how they can help improve their quality of life. They help them to realize that soybeans are edible and can also serve as a protein source. Once that happens, then USSEC can come in and go to work fostering relationships and helping to develop the industry to utilize both the domestically produced soybeans along with the hope of importing U.S. soy,” said Bayliss. “We have a regional advisory council in Nigeria that works with our U.S. advisory council, which I serve on, to work to implement soybean use initiatives.”

The Nigeria Right to Protein is an initiative to increase the understanding of the value of protein in the human diet and work to increase it. “In Nigeria, they average 2 chickens and 30 eggs per person as their annual protein consumption,” said Bayliss. “The trick is how in a developing country do they get to the point where they have the food production systems in place, and the necessary infrastructure to transport it and store it, and the economics to make it affordable for the consumers.”

The USSEC group also had the opportunity to meet with industry leaders and tour a soy import facility and a livestock feed processing facility. “Their facilities are entirely different than what we have in the U.S.,” said Bayliss. “You don’t see the mechanization and conveyor belts or forklifts to move products like we have. Instead, you see people carrying bags of soy and feed. They have so many people without work and willing to work, that they use people power to move the products. Once they explained why, it made sense.”

Geographically, the domestic soybean production in Nigeria occurs in a more northern region of the country than Lagos being situated in the south. While Nigeria has the climate and soils to produce soybeans, they do not have the capacity to produce enough to meet their potential demand and that is where USSEC sees the potential opportunities for U.S. Soy. “We did not get the chance to tour their soybean growing areas, but as farmers we are always interested to see how other farmers do things,” said Bayliss. “Our goal is that we can work together to develop their soy industry and then create a market for U.S. Soy to fill the growing demand that they are not able to supply.”