Walleye getting no respect

Ohio does not officially have a state fish to complement the long list of official animal symbols that even include a state fish fossil. Potential state fish candidates have been debated through the years, as residents and legislators have suggested a wide range of native fish species to formally represent the state, including yellow perch, smallmouth bass, bluegill and walleye.

When the Columbus, Ohio-based news outlet, NBC4, held a poll to narrow down official fish options to propose to state legislators in 2021, the walleye received 27.5% of the votes. During NBC4’s initial survey where they asked readers and watchers to suggest species for the eventual poll, walleye also made up around one-third of the feedback. Ohio has struggled with deciding on its official state fish since at least the 1980s, as various state fish bills have been proposed, with every one failing to get passed — including that most recent effort. In addition to being perhaps Ohio’s unofficial, honorary state fish, the walleye is the official state fish of Minnesota and South Dakota as well as representing Manitoba, Canada, as the official provincial fish.

FYI: The walleye gets its name from its pearlescent eyes, which are due to a layer of light-reflecting tissue, the tapetum lucidum, which reflects light through the fish’s retinas to improve its night vision.

Hunter access partnership enrollment underway

The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) invites landowners to enroll their property in the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership. Enrollment in the program, which incentivizes landowners to provide access to hunters, began June 1 and runs until July 15. Since the program’s launch in 2021, more than 15,000 acres have been enrolled.

Those interested in enrolling their property can visit the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership page at wildohio.gov to receive more information. Landowners can receive annual payments ranging from $2 per acre for crop land to $30 per acre for perennial wildlife habitat such as grasslands, wetlands, and forests. Enrollment contracts are two years, with the possibility of re-enrollment.

The program is funded, in part, by the federal Farm Bill under the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program. This bill provides funding to state and tribal agencies through a competitive grant process to implement programs encouraging hunting access on private properties.

Enrolled lands can be accessed between September and June by those with a free daily access permit. Permits are distributed on a first come, first served basis, and reduce overcrowding on huntable lands. Participating hunters receive a list of rules for the property prior to accessing the land, and landowners receive a notification when hunters will access their property. All hunting activities except white-tailed deer gun hunting are permitted by Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership users. Permits can be obtained at wildohio.gov or on the free HuntFish OH mobile app.

A recent survey showed that landowners enrolled in Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership are overwhelmingly satisfied with the program. More than 80% of respondents would recommend enrollment to other Ohio landowners, where more than 100 parcels are currently enrolled.

Crane count climbs

Observers reported 357 sandhill cranes in Ohio during the volunteer-driven 2023 Midwest Crane Count on April 15, which was coordinated by the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation, and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative. The survey was conducted in 30 pre-selected counties during the crane’s nesting season to monitor Ohio’s growing breeding population of sandhill cranes. Cranes were observed in 24 of those counties. Counties were selected based on the availability of wetland habitat that cranes use for nesting.

The six counties with the most crane sightings during this year’s count were Wayne (96), Lucas (77), Geauga (63), Ottawa (18), Logan (15), and Williams (15). Killbuck Marsh and Funk Bottoms wildlife areas in Wayne County are preferred nesting locations for sandhills. Volunteers searched crane habitat within a 10-square mile survey block. Results were reported via eBird.

This year’s count was the third annual event tracking the status of sandhill cranes in the Buckeye State. During the survey’s inaugural year in 2021, Ohio volunteers observed 160 sandhill cranes across five counties. An expanded count last year recorded 311 sandhills in 26 counties.

A sandhill crane is a tall wading bird characterized by a long neck and bill, mostly gray plumage with a red patch on its forehead and is often recognized by its rolling bugle call. During the breeding season, sandhills can be secretive and take on a rusty color from muddy environments. Sandhills are migratory, breeding in wetlands across the northern U.S. and Canada, and wintering farther south in North America. The birds were once extirpated from Ohio but returned to Wayne County in 1987 to breed and have been slowly expanding since and are still listed as a threatened species here in the Buckeye State.

Illegal ginseng auctioned off

The ODOW recently auctioned off $51,542 of ginseng and yellow root that was forfeited from illegal possession cases. That total came from 59.7 pounds of ginseng and 3.1 pounds of yellow root from evidence collected following cleared Ohio court processes. The money raised in the auction was added to the state’s Wildlife Diversity Fund, which supports projects for species of greatest conservation need such as sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans, and lake sturgeon.

The auction contained roots that were illegally harvested or possessed and were subsequently forfeited by the court of jurisdiction. During the auction, 23 lots of ginseng and one lot of yellow root were sold to licensed ginseng dealers, averaging a price of $861.52 per pound of ginseng sold and $35.16 per pound of yellow root.

The roots sold in the auction were from Division of Wildlife criminal cases made across 20 Ohio counties since February 2021. Counties where ginseng was seized were Adams, Athens, Belmont, Clermont, Coshocton, Fairfield, Guernsey, Highland, Hocking, Knox, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, and Washington.

American ginseng is a slow-growing perennial herb that is found throughout Ohio in small, scattered populations and is highly valued for its medicinal properties. Ohio has established a ginseng management program to allow for limited collection and to ensure the continued presence of wild ginseng. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Division of Wildlife guide ginseng harvest and trade regulations in the state.

In Ohio, ginseng can only be harvested between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, annually. Harvest is limited to mature ginseng plants (at least three leaves) and regulations stipulate that harvesters are required to plant the seeds of collected plants where they were found. Ginseng diggers must have written permission to collect ginseng on private and public lands, and digging ginseng is prohibited on state-owned lands and national park property. Visit ohiodnr.gov to learn more about Ohio’s ginseng management program.

The Division of Wildlife regulates ginseng harvest and sale in Ohio, where a ginseng dealer permit issued by the agency is required to buy ginseng for resale or export, and ginseng must be certified by the Division before it is exported from Ohio. Ohio wildlife officers and investigators have statewide authority to enforce the state’s ginseng harvest and sale laws.