Wheat acres add across-the-board sustainability

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

It is a well-known fact that including wheat in the crop rotation has many positive benefits, both in terms of the environment and the bottom line.

“We get the objection pretty regularly that wheat is a disruption from the fall/spring rotation. Wheat is ready for harvest around July Fourth when guys want to do other things during the holiday weekend, but at the at the end of the day, we hear all the time that the producers are bottom-line oriented so, regardless of the crop, if it’s a healthy addition to their farm, they’re usually willing to give it a try and make that investment in equipment and labor,” said Ken Davis, with Grow Pro Genetics. “You can’t be afraid of old-fashioned hard work and when it pays off, we find that guys will come back to it.”

Grow Pro Genetics specializes in soft red winter wheat breeding programs to maximize the benefits of wheat and minimize the challenges.

“Wheat is important in the rotation, not just from a diversity standpoint, but when you think about agronomics and economics the combination of what we can bring to the farm is generally a good return on investment,” Davis said. “As our breeding program advances each year, we look for incremental gains in a lot of areas. We look at the traditional measures like yield, test weight and disease tolerance, but we’re also looking to improve the downstream quality for millers and bakers to have the classifications that make the best product for them, with protein and falling number. We send our genetics through some pretty rigorous testing with multiple years of early-stage selection and field observations and hope to just ever so slightly make those increases each year. It’s a long, tedious process but we believe that being good stewards should be long-term.”

Part of the bottom-line value of wheat includes its environmental and soil health benefits that benefit farms longer term but are hard to quantify with a specific dollar amount.

“Wheat just naturally has a lot of soil benefits, erosion control and increasing organic matter over time. There’s a lot of value being put back into the ground with wheat that doesn’t pay off in a given month or year. But over time, if you’re being a good steward, you certainly see returns,” Davis said. “Many producers report better corn yields following a wheat crop. Wheat just opens up the soil, has great root penetration and provides a lot more air and all those kinds of biological things that contribute to good soil health. We find that a lot of folks who are passionate about that like working with wheat because it has a really good symbiotic relationship to soil health and conservation.”

Wheat also allows for summer tiling or additional field work.

“Maybe you want access to that ground over the summer months for manure applications, double-crops or cover crops. Obviously, the straw market is often captured for baling. It is a multi-purpose crop and if you add it all together, it really is a value-added system to most programs,” Davis said. “But like anything else, you’ve got to manage it. You can’t just throw wheat out there and expect a big return. We’ve seen a lot more producers willing to do things like split nitrogen applications, and fungicides to add incremental value to that crop.”

To build upon its natural value in the rotation, Mercer Landmark Co-Op has a program in place to encourage and reward the many benefits of growing wheat for customers. In May of 2022, the Mercer Landmark Grain Team launched “Mercer Landmark Sustain” with Truterra, LLC, an agricultural sustainability business that offers consultation, tools and solutions for the ag and food value chain. The program is in cooperation with Campbell’s Soup Company and offers a premium for participating wheat growers. Over 150,000 bushels of wheat were delivered through this program in its first year in 2022.

Neal Horrom, Mercer Landmark’s COO, said after Campbell’s Soup Company invested heavily in a Goldfish snack cracker production facility in Willard (which produces 50 million individual Goldfish crackers daily), there was a keen interest in encouraging and tracking soft red winter wheat production in the region.

“Campbell’s sources wheat from northwest Ohio and their interest is in helping promote these practices obviously to help them meet their goals from a corporate standpoint for sustainability and they need a source of wheat grown to their specifications, so we partner with them through the Truterra platform. Our partners at Truterra are then able to offer a program back to our producers who have wheat in their crop rotation,” Horrom said. “If producers participate in this program, we’re able to offer them a premium on their wheat. This year we’re offering them a 20-cent per bushel premium. They deliver it during harvest to one of our facilities and share data with our team. We do all the analysis on a field-by-field basis but then all of that gets aggregated up anonymously using the Truterra platform to get the types of information Campbell’s is interested in knowing. They want to know how many acres of wheat production in our draw area are being grown using the types of practices that are proven to be responsible for the environment and climate smart. Then they also look at year-over-year improvement. If we had X number of acres doing this practice one year, the next year we want to see an increase in that number.”

The program provides valuable data to Campbell’s for a better return to cooperating wheat growers who also benefit their farms by including wheat in their rotations.

“This is a way to return value back to our farmers. It allows producers in our region to participate in the global food supply chain at a value-added level,” Horrom said. “If normally they’re selling their wheat on the open market to a local elevator, they’re getting the futures plus the basis. This program adds value beyond that, even though it’s most likely the same quality as somebody else is growing across the street. Because it has data associated with it and it’s been produced in a certain way, the farmers in this program are able to capture more value for what they’re doing.”

The wheat program is just one component of a much-broader effort from Mercer Landmark to encourage and reward on-farm sustainability in cooperation with Winfield United and Land ‘O Lakes.

“We’ve really leaned into sustainability and are able to offer opportunities to members of our co-op to utilize what I consider one of the best sustainability platforms available today that allow us to pull together data that our customers provide about what they’re growing, what their crop rotation is and their practices. Then we can market that information to food companies producing a finished good for the consumer market for additional value that producers might not get if they were just selling their wheat, corn or beans on an open market,” Horrom said. “Early on we identified internally that we needed an expert our agronomy team could lean on to advise customers about cover crops, soil health and other conservation practices. With a grant, we partnered with American Farmland Trust to bring on a conservation agronomist to embed in our organization and support our team as they go out and introduce this concept and these opportunities to our customers and promote education and adoption of conservation sustainability and climate smart initiatives. That individual is Michael Watercutter. He’s very local to our particular region and a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Practices including no-till, nutrient management and cover crops must first be monitored and then built upon to generate additional value for the producers.

“The emphasis is establishing a baseline for a field as far as what the soil health is today. That plays into how you measure the success of any practice changes you make in regard to conservation initiatives if you want to participate in the carbon offset market,” Horrom said. “You can do these practices for the benefits of being a better steward on your farm and creating better soil health, but if you’re not participating in a program that partners with an end user, then then you’re losing out on that additional value.”