Wheat harvest wrapping as crop conditions improve

Timely precipitation supported row crops, with notable improvements in both corn and soybean condition, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 59.6 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, with a reduction in acres meeting drought criteria. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 24.9 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4 percent very short, 16 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 16 was 73.8 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.71 inches of precipitation, 0.24 inches below average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 16.

Last week’s field activities included herbicide and fungicide applications and winter wheat harvesting. Reporters identified increased pest pressure in row crop acres. In the northern tier of the State, the vegetable crop harvest advanced. Farmers across western counties noted excellent winter wheat yields. Corn silking progress reached 13 percent, seventeen points behind the 5-year average. Soybeans blooming was 21 percent complete and pod setting progress reached 7 percent. Corn and soybean condition were 72 and 63 percent good to excellent, respectively. Winter wheat was 92 percent mature and 32 percent of the crop had been harvested. Wheat was rated 83 percent good to excellent. Oats were 94 percent headed and 3 percent harvested, with crop condition rated 89 percent good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa were 69 percent complete, and second cuttings of other hay were 46 percent complete. Pasture and range condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week.

Click here to read the full report from USDA