Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2023 Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Tour is being sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff. The 2023 Ohio Crop Tour includes both in-person and a virtual option to let everyone in on the yield estimating fun. A good deal of variability is expected on this year’s tour given the weather this growing season.

The in-person tour will be held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group will sample a representative corn and soybean field in 14 counties.

This year’s in-person participants are:

• Matt Burkholder, Allen County farmer

• Mike Theil, Wyandot County farmer

• Lawrence Onweller, Fulton County farmer

• Jon Everett, Shelby County farmer

• Eric Tipton, Fayette County farmer

• Osler Ortez, Ohio State University Extension

• Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

• Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Field Leader/Ohio Ag Net.

• Matt Reese, Ohio’s Country Journal.

We will be reporting our findings as we go and are interested to see what we may find out there after what has been a challenging growing season so far statewide. Be sure to follow along on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 at ocj.com to stay tuned to our county-by-county updates.

Starting Monday Aug. 7 through Thursday Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. we will also be conducting our Virtual Crop Tour in which anyone with an interest (and permission to go in a corn or soybean field) can participate. Just fill out the form below. Also let us know if you’d like to do an interview about your findings by emailing mreese@ocj.com.

For the Virtual Tour we will update the results from Wednesday through Thursday at ocj.com and have a recap of all the findings on Friday Aug. 11.