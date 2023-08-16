2023 Cultivating a Cure sets record

Share Facebook

The 13th annual Cultivating a Cure, an event created to support cancer treatment and prevention research, welcomed nearly 400 attendees and raised a record-breaking $136,245 for the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center — James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Founded in 2011 by the Porteus family, Cultivating a Cure was created to support their passion for cancer research and prevention while remembering all of those among our families who are and have battled cancer. Cultivating a Cure recognizes the value that is found when members of the agriculture community forge and develop their relationships and come together to address issues and challenges facing our industry such as finding a cure for cancer. Since its inception, Cultivating a Cure has raised over $1.1 million.

This year’s event was held at Boyert’s Greenhouse & Farm in Medina County. Hosts Mike and Patti Boyert and guests Bob and Teri Berry shared their testimony of being a patient at the James and how cancer has impacted their family. This event wouldn’t have been possible without the valuable partnership between the agricultural community, Nationwide, and The Ohio State University.

Save the date for the 14th annual Cultivating a Cure. Next year, the event will be held at Hirsch Fruit Farm on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.