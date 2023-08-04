2023 Junior Market Barrow results

Aug. 4 and 5, 2023
Judges: Jeremy Cantrell, OK and Blaine Olson, IL.
Berkshire
Grand Champion: Zander Ivey, Fayette Co.
Reserve Champion: Mason Elchinger, Henry Co.
Chester White
Grand Champion: Owen Bradshaw, Clinton Co.
Reserve Champion: Cade Sponcil, Highland Co.
Duroc
Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway Co.
Reserve Champion: Rayne Kinsman, Fulton Co.
Hereford
Grand Champion: Kaidyn McWhorter, Ross Co.
Reserve Champion: Wade Smith, Clinton Co.
Hampshire
Grand Champion: Oakley Engle, Highland Co.
Reserve Champion: Kinsley Dinovo, Logan Co.
Landrace
Grand Champion: Ava Genter, Fulton Co.
Reserve Champion: Josey Schiff, Butler Co.
Poland China
Grand Champion: Kayne Ellwood, Tuscarawas Co.
Reserve Champion: Karissa King, Miami Co.
Spotted
Grand Champion: Samantha Durst, Miami Co.
Reserve Champion: Reagan Daulton, Clark Co.
Tamworth
Grand Champion: Kylie Locke, Clark Co.
Reserve Champion: Sarah Waddle, Clark Co.
Yorkshire
Grand Champion: Taylor Ellsworth, Ashtabula Co.
Reserve Champion: Seth Agle, Clark Co.