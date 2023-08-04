       

2023 Junior Market Barrow results

August 4, 2023 2023 Ohio State Fair, Livestock Leave a comment

Ava Genter, Fulton Co., had the champion Landrace.

Aug. 4 and 5, 2023

Judges: Jeremy Cantrell, OK and Blaine Olson, IL.

Berkshire

Grand Champion: Zander Ivey, Fayette Co.

Reserve Champion: Mason Elchinger, Henry Co. 

Chester White

Grand Champion: Owen Bradshaw, Clinton Co.

Reserve Champion: Cade Sponcil, Highland Co.

Duroc

Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway Co.

Reserve Champion: Rayne Kinsman, Fulton Co.

Hereford

Grand Champion: Kaidyn McWhorter, Ross Co.

Reserve Champion: Wade Smith, Clinton Co.

Hampshire

Grand Champion: Oakley Engle, Highland Co.

Reserve Champion: Kinsley Dinovo, Logan Co. 

Landrace

Grand Champion: Ava Genter, Fulton Co.

Reserve Champion: Josey Schiff, Butler Co.

Poland China

Grand Champion: Kayne Ellwood, Tuscarawas Co.

Reserve Champion: Karissa King, Miami Co.

Spotted

Grand Champion: Samantha Durst, Miami Co.

Reserve Champion: Reagan Daulton, Clark Co.

Tamworth

Grand Champion: Kylie Locke, Clark Co.

Reserve Champion: Sarah Waddle, Clark Co.

Yorkshire

Grand Champion: Taylor Ellsworth, Ashtabula Co.

Reserve Champion: Seth Agle, Clark Co.

Samantha Durst, Miami Co. had the champion Spotted barrow.

