2023 Junior Market Beef results

August 5, 2023
Judge: Ryan Rathmann
Angus
Grand Champion – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Reserve Champion – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
Charolais
Grand Champion – Traigh McCullough, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
Chianina
Grand Champion – Olivia Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Tyler Neill, Sandusky County
Hereford
Grand Champion – Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Champion – Addie Sorgen, Van Wert
Maine-Anjou
Grand Champion – Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Champion – Essie McGuire, Champaign County
Shorthorn
Grand Champion – Asher Conley, Scioto County
Reserve Champion – Blake Osborne, Highland County
Shorthorn Plus
Grand Champion – Emily Scott, Portage County
Reserve Champion – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County
Simmental
Grand Champion – Blake Neill, Sandusky County
Reserve Champion – Audra Music, Richland County
All Other Breeds (AOB)
Grand Champion – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Champion – Brandon Sachara, Wayne County
Market Heifer
Grand Champion – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County
Reserve Champion – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
Crossbred
Division I Champion – Taylor Barton, Clinton County
Division I Reserve Champion – Cruz Robbins, Pike County
Division II Champion – Beckett Winegardner, Allen County
Division II Reserve Champion – Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
Division III Champion – Cruz Robbins, Pike County
Division III Reserve Champion – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County
Division IV Champion – Harrison Blay, Portage County
Division IV Reserve Champion – Whitney Emmerling, Clark County