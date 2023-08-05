       

2023 Junior Market Beef results

Judge: Ryan Rathmann

Angus

Grand Champion – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Reserve Champion – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County

Charolais

Grand Champion – Traigh McCullough, Allen County

Reserve Champion – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County

Chianina

Grand Champion – Olivia Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Tyler Neill, Sandusky County

Hereford

Grand Champion – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Champion – Addie Sorgen, Van Wert

Maine-Anjou

Grand Champion – Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Champion – Essie McGuire, Champaign County

Shorthorn

Grand Champion – Asher Conley, Scioto County
Reserve Champion – Blake Osborne, Highland County

Shorthorn Plus

Grand Champion – Emily Scott, Portage County
Reserve Champion – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County

Simmental

Grand Champion – Blake Neill, Sandusky County
Reserve Champion – Audra Music, Richland County

All Other Breeds (AOB)

Grand Champion – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Champion – Brandon Sachara, Wayne County

Market Heifer

Grand Champion – Tyler Stephens, Gallia County
Reserve Champion – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County

Crossbred

Division I Champion – Taylor Barton, Clinton County
Division I Reserve Champion – Cruz Robbins, Pike County
Division II Champion – Beckett Winegardner, Allen County
Division II Reserve Champion – Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
Division III Champion – Cruz Robbins, Pike County
Division III Reserve Champion – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County
Division IV Champion – Harrison Blay, Portage County
Division IV Reserve Champion – Whitney Emmerling, Clark County

