2023 Ohio Crop Tour: North leg

Marion County

Marion County Corn

The Marion County corn was planted on May 11th. It is a 114 day maturity corn. It is very tall corn with high ear placement at 7-8 leaves. There was some nitrogen deficiency observed. There was a little gray leaf spot. There was very little insect pressure. The yield estimate is 218 bushels per acre. An Excellent field!

Marion County Soybeans

The Marion County Soybeans were a 2.8 maturity bean planted on April 14th. This field of soybeans were rated as excellent! The canopy height was 45 inches. There were 15 nodes per plant, and 2.3 inches between each node. Most nodes had 3-4 pods per node, and some had 5. The pods had 3 beans per pod. Light disease (powdery mildew) and insect pressure was observed. The yield estimate is 60+ bushels per acre.

Tall beans with some 5 pod nodes!

Morrow County

This corn was planted on April 15. The field was excellent. There were no insects observed and the corn was very clean with less than 1% gray leaf spot seen. The ear fill had a little bit of tip back, showing the seeding rate of 33,500 was probably about right. The yield estimate was 201.5 bushels per acre.

Morrow County Soybeans

The Morrow County Soybeans were planted on May 17. The soybeans were a pleasant surprise when the team walked into the field. The canopy height was 34-37 inches tall. The nodes were 2.6” apart. No real insect or disease pressure was observed. There were 1-2 pods per node and 2-3 beans per pods. The overall rating was good with a yield estimate of 50-60 bushels per acre.