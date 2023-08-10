2023 Ohio Crop Tour results

Share Facebook

North leg group



By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

The 2023 Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Tour is sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff. The 2023 Ohio Crop Tour included both samples from our group and input from Ohio State University Extension. A good deal of variability was expected on this year’s tour given the weather this growing season. The tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative corn and soybean field in 12 to 14 counties.

This year’s participants were:

• Matt Burkholder, Allen County farmer

• Mike Theil, Wyandot County farmer

This year’s participants were:

• Matt Burkholder, Allen County farmer

• Mike Theil, Wyandot County farmer

• Lawrence Onweller, Fulton County farmer

• Jon Everett, Shelby County farmer

• Eric Tipton, Fayette County farmer

• Osler Ortez, Ohio State University Extension

• Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

• Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Field Leader/Ohio Ag Net.

• Matt Reese, Ohio’s Country Journal.

On the north leg of the tour, corn yields averaged 194 bushels per acre and soybeans averaged 63 bushels per acre. The corn on the south leg of the tour averaged 208 bushels per acre and soybeans averaged 59 bushels per acre. OSU Extension submissions averaged 206.5 bushels per acre for corn. Those combined averaged 203 bushels per acre. We multiplied this number by .9 to get a realistic state average yield number, particularly if rains shutoff or an early frost sets in and hinders this corn crop that still has a long way to go for a state average yield of around 183 bushels. The state soybean average looks to be 61 bushels per acre based on what we saw in the 2023 Ohio Crop Tour.