2023 Ohio Crop Tour: South leg

Licking County

Corn: We found 201 bushels in this field with good growth, soil moisture and pollination. This field was pretty clean and in the R2 or R3 growth stage. Very little insect and disease. There was some N deficiency.

Soybeans: This was a really healthy field with no disease and we found just one Japanese beetle. Several 3-bean pods with short nodes. The field was still flowering. There is 60+ bushel yield potential here with adequate moisture.

Fairfield County

Corn: This corn looked to be 170 bushels. It had some hail damage and some insect feeding. It was well pollinated. There was some GLS showing up. The population was at 26,000. It was medium height.

Soybeans: This was a 3.7 bean with a canopy height of 29 inches. Nodes were 1.5 to 2 inches apart in these well branched beans. We found some downy mildew and some minor bean leaf beetle injury with 2-3 beans per pod. The yield looks to be around 45 bushels.

