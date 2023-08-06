2023 Ohio State Fair Outstanding Market Exhibitors

Easton McClure, Marion Co., 11 was the first place Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor. The other Beef Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Beckett Winegardener, Allen Co., 9; Blake Neill, Huron Co., 10; Logan Brinksneader, Darke Co., 12; Owen Bailey, Wayne Co., 13; Tyler Neill, Huron Co., 14; Taylor Barton, Clinton Co., 15; Taylor Poff, Geauga Co., 16; Alicia Graham, Licking Co., 17; and Harrison Blay, Portage Co., 18.
Ava Genter, Fulton Co., 14, was the first place Outstanding Market Barrow Exhibitor. The other Swine Outstanding Market Barrow exhibitors were: Reagan Daulton, Clark Co., 9; Alec Genter, Fulton Co., 10; Adalynn Endsley, Coshocton Co., 11; Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway Co., 12; Noah Sponcil, Highland Co., 13; Owen Marker, Darke Co., 15; Cade Sponcil, Highland Co., 16; Jaden Snyder, Clinton Co., 17; and Luke Jennings, Clermont Co., 18.
Marshall Miller, Tuscarawas Co., 17, was the first place Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor. The other Lamb Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Parker White, Ashland Co., 9; Harper Horning, Crawford Co., 10; Allie Boyd, Columbiana Co., 11; Bria White, Ashland Co., 12; Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey Co., 13; Delaney Dudte, Wayne Co., 14; Nora Jackson, Harrison Co., 15; Harley Hanes, Darke Co., 16; and Grant Johnson, Wayne Co., 18.
Maria Henderson, Logan Co., 18, was the first place Outstanding Market Poultry Exhibitor. The other Poultry Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Gavin Bailey, Champaign Co., 10; Blake Noel, Hancock Co., 11; Chase Deahl, Fairfield Co., 12; Alivia Kinney, Logan Co., 13; Jack Patterson, Geauga Co., 14; Alexandra Kinney, Logan Co., 15; Isabel Henderson, Logan Co., 16; and Blake Addis, Darke Co., 17.
Braxton Method, Auglaize Co., 12, was the first place Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor. The other Goat Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Hannah Creasap, 9, Knox Co.; Will Gause, Muskingum Co., 10; Jamie Maxton, Miami Co., 11; Lauran Cochenour, Pickaway Co., 13; Chloe Dickey, Union Co., 14; Chance Mezurek, Lorain Co., 15; Hannah Dingledine, Champaign Co., 16; Halee McDade, Butler Co., 17; and Hannah Lang, Wood Co., 18.