2023 Ohio State Fair Outstanding Market Exhibitors

Easton McClure of Marion County smiles as he is named the Oustanding Market Beef Exhibitor.

Easton McClure, Marion Co., 11 was the first place Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor. The other Beef Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Beckett Winegardener, Allen Co., 9; Blake Neill, Huron Co., 10; Logan Brinksneader, Darke Co., 12; Owen Bailey, Wayne Co., 13; Tyler Neill, Huron Co., 14; Taylor Barton, Clinton Co., 15; Taylor Poff, Geauga Co., 16; Alicia Graham, Licking Co., 17; and Harrison Blay, Portage Co., 18.

Ava Genter of Fulton County smiles as she is named the Oustanding Market Barrow Exhibitor.

Ava Genter, Fulton Co., 14, was the first place Outstanding Market Barrow Exhibitor. The other Swine Outstanding Market Barrow exhibitors were: Reagan Daulton, Clark Co., 9; Alec Genter, Fulton Co., 10; Adalynn Endsley, Coshocton Co., 11; Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway Co., 12; Noah Sponcil, Highland Co., 13; Owen Marker, Darke Co., 15; Cade Sponcil, Highland Co., 16; Jaden Snyder, Clinton Co., 17; and Luke Jennings, Clermont Co., 18.

Marshall Miller of Tuscarawas County smiles as he is named the Oustanding Market Lamb Exhibitor.

Marshall Miller, Tuscarawas Co., 17, was the first place Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor. The other Lamb Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Parker White, Ashland Co., 9; Harper Horning, Crawford Co., 10; Allie Boyd, Columbiana Co., 11; Bria White, Ashland Co., 12; Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey Co., 13; Delaney Dudte, Wayne Co., 14; Nora Jackson, Harrison Co., 15; Harley Hanes, Darke Co., 16; and Grant Johnson, Wayne Co., 18.

Maria Henderson of Logan County smiles as she is named the Oustanding Market Poultry Exhibitor.

Maria Henderson, Logan Co., 18, was the first place Outstanding Market Poultry Exhibitor. The other Poultry Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Gavin Bailey, Champaign Co., 10; Blake Noel, Hancock Co., 11; Chase Deahl, Fairfield Co., 12; Alivia Kinney, Logan Co., 13; Jack Patterson, Geauga Co., 14; Alexandra Kinney, Logan Co., 15; Isabel Henderson, Logan Co., 16; and Blake Addis, Darke Co., 17.

Braxton Method of Augalize County smiles as he is named the Oustanding Market Goat Exhibitor.

Braxton Method, Auglaize Co., 12, was the first place Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor. The other Goat Outstanding Market Exhibitors were: Hannah Creasap, 9, Knox Co.; Will Gause, Muskingum Co., 10; Jamie Maxton, Miami Co., 11; Lauran Cochenour, Pickaway Co., 13; Chloe Dickey, Union Co., 14; Chance Mezurek, Lorain Co., 15; Hannah Dingledine, Champaign Co., 16; Halee McDade, Butler Co., 17; and Hannah Lang, Wood Co., 18.