The Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Beckett Winegardner, Allen County, and purchased by The Kroger Company and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation for a bid of $37,500.
The Grand Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Holden LeVan, Champaign County, and purchased by Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family for $80,000.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow was exhibited by Logan Deel of Gallia County and purchased by The Kroger Company, Bob Evans and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation with a bid of $35,000.
The Grand Champion Market Barrow was exhibited by Oksana Gossard, Allen Co, and purchased by Giant Eagle and Sugardale Bacon for $100,000 – a new record.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Avery Rice of Trumbull County and purchased by Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family for a bid of $31,000 — a new record.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Bailee Amstutz of Union County and purchased by Expo Services, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, OKI, Inc., Concessions by Cox and NetSteady for $33,000.
The Reserve Champion Meat Chickens were exhibited by Natalie Fitzgerald of Cuyahoga County and purchased by Meijer Inc. for $33,000 – a new record.
The Grand Champion Meat Chickens were exhibited by Lily Conrad of Hancock County and purchased by The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry and Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association for $40,000 – a new record.
The Grand Champion Market Turkey was exhibited by Maria Henderson of Logan County and purchased by Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family and Bernie Moreno, a candidate for U.S. Senate, for a bid of $45,000 – a new record.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was exhibited by Ethan Davies of Wood County and purchased by The Kroger Company, Event Marketing Strategies, Huffman’s Market, Faith Driving School and Talley Amusements for $30,000 – a new record. This is the first year the Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat has been sold at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions.
The Grand Champion Market Goat was exhibited by Braxton Method of Auglaize County and purchased by Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family for $32,000 – a new record.
The Grand Champion Swiss Cheese, produced by Pearl Valley Cheese County, representing the seven dairy champions and supreme dairy showmen.
The exhibitors were Grand Champion Ayrshire: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County; Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Elaina Lahmers, Union County; Grand Champion Guernsey: Savannah Thomas, Champaign County; Grand Champion Holstein: Colton Thomas, Champaign County; Grand Champion Jersey: Olivia Finke, Madison County; Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Madison Hesler, Adams County; Grand Champion Red and White: Lily Ann Elsass, Auglaize County; Ruth Bambauer, Auglaize County, Supreme Showman; and Lilian Finke, Madison County, Supreme Showman.
The cheese was purchased by A.G. Boogher & Son, Inc. and S&S Volvo for a bid of $51,000 – a new record.