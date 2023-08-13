Curtis joins Ohio Wildlife Council

Share Facebook

Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Solomon Curtis, of Dresden, to the Ohio Wildlife Council. Curtis fills the vacancy left by Dr. Larry Mixon, who passed away in March and served on the Ohio Wildlife Council for 20 years. Curtis is an avid bass fisherman, inspired by weekend fishing trips with his uncle. Curtis became hooked on the pursuit of bass after experiencing the remote waters of the AEP ReCreation Lands in southeast Ohio, now Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area. In addition to fishing and hunting, he enjoys coaching, boxing, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and son.

A graduate of Ohio University, Curtis has dedicated 25 years to mentoring at-risk youth through positions with Child Protective Services, the Lelia L. Payton Counseling Center, and now as the director of student and transitional services at Foxfire High School in Zanesville. Curtis is committed to promoting angling, environmental education, and a conservation ethic among youth. He organizes the Get Kidz Hooked event which introduces nearly 350 children to the joys of fishing each year, providing fishing poles and tackle boxes to encourage their continued engagement in the outdoors.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that was first formed in 1949. It reviews and votes on all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to a meeting to register. The council next meets Sept. 13 and all comments are required to be three minutes or less.

Special deer hunts announced

This whitetail season, the Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will hold special deer hunts at nine state nature preserves that have been identified as locations where native plant communities are threatened by high whitetail populations. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology and browsing by deer exerts a negative impact on many sensitive habitats and has been linked to increasing the spread of non-native, invasive plant species.

Special gun hunts will be offered this year at Boch Hollow and Stage’s Pond state nature preserves. Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will again provide both archery and gun hunting opportunities. The remaining hunts at Caesar Creek, Davey Woods, Gallagher Fen, Goll Woods, Hueston Woods, and Lawrence Woods state nature preserves, will be archery only.

Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each preserve in which they would like to hunt. After each meeting, hunters will have an opportunity to purchase a $5 ticket to be entered into the preserve’s special hunt drawing. (Hunters who wish to apply for hunts at multiple sites will have to attend multiple meetings and purchase additional tickets.) Entry forms will not be accepted by mail.

After the drawing, successful entrants will be asked to remain for a pre-hunt orientation. Other special hunt requirements include:

Hunters must possess a valid 2023-2024 hunting license to purchase tickets.

Names will be randomly drawn and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, an orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.

Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.

Some of the hunts this year will be “antlerless deer only,” while others will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after harvesting an antlerless deer first. Harvesting does first helps manage the deer population. Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.

This year’s hunt locations and meeting dates are as follows:

Lake Katharine (Jackson County) Gun and Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.

Location: Preserve Office, 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, 45640.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Josh Deemer at 740-285-5971 or Joshwa.Deemer@dnr.ohio.gov

Caesar Creek (Warren County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve Parking Lot, 4080 Corwin Rd., Oregonia, 45054.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at (937) 418- 8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

Goll Woods (Fulton County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve Office, 26093 County Road F, Archbold, 43502.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at (419) 445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Lawrence Woods (Hardin County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 13278 County Road 190, Kenton, 43226.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at (419) 445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Gallagher Fen (Clark County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 4709 Old Columbus Road, Springfield, 45502.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at (937) 537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov

Hueston Woods (Butler and Preble County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m.

Meeting Location: State Park Conference Center, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, 45003.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at (937) 418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov.

Davey Woods (Champaign County) Archery

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve parking area, 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris, 43072.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at (937) 537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov

Boch Hollow (Hocking County) Gun

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30 p.m.

Meeting Location: 7211 Bremen Rd., Logan, 43138.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at (740) 380-8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov

Stage’s Pond (Pickaway County) Gun

Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m.

Meeting Location: Preserve office, 4792 Hagerty Rd. Ashville, 43103.

For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at (740) 380- 8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov

H2Ohio Grant Applications Accepted

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has opened its application process for the 2023 wetland grant H2Ohio program that seeks to fund high quality natural infrastructure that reduce nutrient runoff and improve water quality. The H2Ohio Statewide Wetland Grant Program is a reimbursement grant program that provides up-to-100 percent funding for projects across Ohio. Each project’s budget must be justified in the application with a minimum funding request of $50,000. There is no maximum funding cap.

“Every year ODNR has the opportunity to provide crucial funding for projects that make a real difference in cleaning Ohio’s waterways and improving the state’s drinking water,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “We look forward to learning about the new projects that can continue this worthwhile mission.”

The competitive grant program was once only open to projects in the Ohio River Basin. Now, the statewide program has been expanded to also include projects in the Central Lake Erie Basin. In 2021, the state announced $5 million in grants for 13 wetland projects in 11 counties. Last year, ODNR announced the selection of nine wetland projects with $3 million in grant funding.

Types of eligible H2Ohio projects include:

Wetland creation

Hydrologic restoration of wetlands on hydric soils

Hydrologic enhancement of existing wetlands, floodplains, and riparian corridors

Stream, conservation channel design and floodplain restoration

Restoration of forested riparian buffers

Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) abatement projects

Dam removal and associated restoration

Property acquisition if associated with water quality restoration project

Stormwater retention and/or green infrastructure projects

Grant applications must be submitted to ODNR’s H2Ohio Program in a searchable PDF

format by Aug. 25. H2Ohio projects in the Western Lake Erie Basin watershed are funded in an open, rolling framework outside of this competitive process.

Interested applicants with projects located in the following Western Lake Erie Basin watershed counties are eligible for alternative H2Ohio funding: Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Allen, Putnam, Henry, Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Hardin, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Marion, Crawford, Erie, Huron, and Richland.

If a proposed project is located in one of these counties, contact H2Ohio@dnr.ohio.gov before

submitting an H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program application. For more information, visit the H2Ohio Statewide Wetland Grant Program webpage: h2.ohio.gov.