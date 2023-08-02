Dean’s Charity Steer Show delivers for RMHC

Share Facebook

At the 2023 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, supporters raised an incredible $165,680 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC) with more online donations being accepted until Aug. 6. Donate now at https://give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.

“This exciting event brings together our community to celebrate agriculture and children, both for our 4-H youth as well as children benefiting from the Ronald McDonald House,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES. “Every dollar we raise means families can stay together only steps away from their hospitalized child during one of the most stressful times of their lives.”

During the Dean’s Charity Steer Show, 10 teams, consisting of a team captain, team champion(s), and experienced Ohio 4-H youth, will not only show a steer, but will also compete to see who can raise the most money for RMHC of Central Ohio through donations and an “auction” following the show. Team members practiced with their experienced 4-H’er and their steer before entering the show ring.

The 10 Ohio 4-H youth development families who participated with their animal are the Barton family from Clinton County, the Gehret family from Darke County, the Bok family from Defiance County, the Moore family from Fairfield County, the Yochum family from Highland County, the Powell family from Morrow County, the Scott family from Portage County, the Fox family from Seneca County, the Sheetz family from Stark County, and the Chester family from Warren County.

Team members included The Moo Crew with Kristin Bernert of the Columbus Crew partnered with David Holmes of 10-TV; Team Grace will feature Michelle Warnke Buurma of American Ninja Warrior and the Movement Lab Ohio; Team McSteering All Together will include Marshela McDaniel, Dan Aloi, Melissa James, and Tara Vorst of McDonalds; Team CosMOOpolitans will include Tammy Roberts Myers of Bath & Body Works partnered with Kimberly Flaherty of Washington Prime Group, and Tim Flaherty of Post House Creative. The Huntington Green Team will feature Richard Porrello and Christina Brown of Huntington Bank, partnered with Yolanda Harris of 10TV; Team on You Cy’d will include Cy Prettyman of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation partnered with Nationwide and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; Team Steer It Up will include Rick Ricart of Ricart Automotive partnered with Kate Siefert of ABC 6 and Fox 28; Team THE Buckeye Moo’d will include Melissa Shivers of The Ohio State University partnered with Tracy Townsend of 10-TV; Team Burrow 4 The House will feature Matt Barnes, Monica Day, McKenna King, and Kristine Varkony, all anchors at NBC-4 TV; and Team Crimson Cup Calves will be led by Greg Ubert of Crimson Cup Coffee. The All-Ohio State Fair Band kicked off the event.

Each year, more than 82,000 nights of rest are provided to families of seriously ill children by the Columbus Ronald McDonald House. It provides not only lodging, but also meals, a place to rest, laundry facilities, an exercise room, informal gathering areas, and activities for siblings of hospitalized children. The facility provides a home away from home for families facing a child’s illness and hospitalization.

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show is coordinated by CFAES, Telhio Credit Union, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and the Ohio State Fair. Ohio 4-H is CFAES’ youth development program, delivered through Ohio State University Extension. The first two steer shows raised a combined total of $399,148.