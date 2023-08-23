Frost named accounting coordinator for Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lisa Frost of Bloomingburg has been named accounting coordinator for Ohio Farm Bureau. In her new role, she will provide general business support, payroll, and accounting functions and activities.

Frost grew up on a grain farm in southeastern Michigan, where she was a proud 4-H member for 11 years. Today, she and her husband own and operate Frostaire Farms, where they raise registered Suffolk sheep that they show and sell at the local, state and national levels.

Before joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation staff, Frost was the finance director for Heritage Memorial Church in Washington Court House and served as the Ohio State Fair Sheep Department office manager.

A 30-year member of Fayette County Farm Bureau, Frost studied agriculture communications at Michigan State University and is an inductee of the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame.