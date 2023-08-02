GrowNextGen ambassadors talk boats, drones, water quality at Ohio State Fair

In the latest series covering the ongoing and diverse work of the GrowNextGen program, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood spoke with Shelbie Snoke about her work over the summer and at the Ohio State Fair to teach young people about agriculture. Snoke reflects on her experience as an ambassador, and her thoughts to others wanting to take part in the program.
