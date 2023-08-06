Join the OCJ and OSU Extension virtual crop tour

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Stephanie Karhoff

Ohio’s Country Journal and OSU Extension are again partnering to report crop conditions and projected yields from across the state, providing a virtual component 2023 Ohio Crop Tour held on Aug. 8 and 9. The virtual reports will complement the field stops made by the two teams covering northern and southern driving routes sponsored by Ohio Field Leader — a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff.

OSU Extension Educators will estimate corn and soybean yields in their respective counties. Follow the OSU Agronomic Crops Team on Facebook (@OhioStateAgronomy) and Twitter (@OSUAgronomy) to see their reports and field observations. Look for summaries of the Virtual and In-Person Crop Tour shared by Ohio’s County Journal and Ohio Ag Net.

We invite you to join in the fun by reporting estimates from your farm. It only takes 15-30 minutes per field. The accompanying article below describes how to estimate corn and soybean yields. You can download yield estimate worksheets at go.osu.edu/yieldestimate and print them for your convenience to take to the field. Anonymously submit your entries to Ohio’s Country Journal Virtual Crop Tour at ocj.com/2023/07/2023-ohio-crop-tour/.

While scouting fields, the print or electronic versions of the Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Forages Field Guide Bulletin 827 is a handy guide to have in the truck to diagnose weeds, insects, diseases, or nutrient deficiencies you may be seeing. Additional scouting resources are available at agcrops.osu.edu, the Ohio State Agronomy YouTube channel, or contact your local County Extension Office.

Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019