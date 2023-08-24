Share Facebook

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days. Join in the family-friendly fun Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Proceeds from this event go to the American Cancer Society and Mohican Parochial School. The location is 552 SR 95, Loudonville, OH 44842.

The two-day family-oriented event has something for everyone and will also include demonstrations of lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross-cut sawing, and 19th-century log home-related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braiding building.

Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of excellent seminar speakers. There will be over 40 booth exhibits containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsmen and home material providers. Taking place on Friday at 3 p.m. is a cabin and rustic furnishings auction with three prebuilt cabins, three pavilions, and many hand-crafted items including, bedroom suites, coffee tables, dining tables, end tables, home decor, and an Amish-made log cabin quilt, all of which are quality consignments from local craftsman. Bring a truck or trailer to get the winnings home.

For those interested in building their own dream log home, the highlight will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to nine log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a $25 donation per person which supports the American Cancer Society

There will be ongoing seminars on Friday and Saturday that include: Log Basics 101, what you need to know in order to get started in building your log home, log home designing, log home financing, and finding land. These seminars cover almost every aspect of log home planning and construction and are included with the $5 event entrance fee (children 12 and under are free).

For the children, the petting zoo offers a chance to interact with ponies, calves, puppies, rabbits and kittens. Or, they can play “gold-digger” and sift thru wood shavings to find small trinkets and coins, or take their first pony ride. If that’s not enough, there are also relaxing covered wagon rides through the woods.

A food tent will feature authentic old-fashioned barbeque chicken, noodles, potato salad, baked beans and a variety of pies. There will also be homemade ice cream, fry pies, fresh-squeezed apple cider, apple butter and kettle cooked popcorn to further whet the appetite. And be sure to try out the Log Cabin Burger. No one should leave hungry!

Hours are Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The furniture auction is Friday at 3 p.m. Cabins sell at 5 p.m. For more information call 800-368-1015.