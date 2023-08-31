Minter named Extension Field Specialist, Specialty Crops Production Systems at Ohio State

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Logan Minter has been hired as field specialist, specialty crops production systems, for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

Minter, who previously worked as an associate professor of biology at Shawnee State University, began his new position Aug. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

“In this new role, Logan will provide overall leadership for a comprehensive outreach, applied research, and teaching agenda for Extension’s statewide agriculture and natural resources program,” Wilkins said. “Logan’s work with specialty crops will be relevant to Extension professionals, growers, industry contacts, and other Extension clientele throughout Ohio.”

Specialty crops as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture include fruits, vegetables, nuts, nursery crops, flowers, and other horticultural crops. Minter will address several priority production issues such as pest control, disease management, production methods, organization systems, and breeding and varietal trials of new cultivars.

“We are very pleased to welcome Logan to a leadership role within our specialty crops team of professionals at Piketon and OSU Extension across the state, as well as with other departments within CFAES and colleges at Ohio State,” said Tom Worley, director at OSU South Centers, where Minter will be based. “Logan is widely experienced with specialty crops, both from a farming and research perspective.

“He will collaborate with peers, stakeholder clientele, and industry leaders to address specialty crop needs statewide via research, field trials, and securing resources to assist growers and others.”

Minter said he looks forward to partnering with Ohio farmers and producers who grow and manage specialty horticultural crops, conducting research in best practices, innovating new ways to deliver educational programs to this unique audience, providing resources, and collaborating with colleagues.

“My primary focus will be working with growers and other stakeholder groups to develop and disseminate sustainable practices to diversity and strengthen the agricultural community of Ohio,” Minter said. “I most look forward to exploring new opportunities to efficiently manage natural resources and meet new challenges as they emerge.”

Prior to joining OSU Extension, Minter most recently worked as an associate professor of biology at Shawnee State University. He also worked as an instructor and adjunct faculty in several roles, as well as a program director, research assistant, laboratory technician, and naturalist.

Minter joins other OSU Extension field specialists, who each have a particular subject matter focus and provide overall leadership for a comprehensive teaching and applied research program to address statewide issues. Field specialists work to expand existing partnerships, develop new relationships, and foster collaborations across the state, including with university researchers, to complement local Extension educators’ efforts.

Other topics addressed by Extension field specialists include beef cattle; community economics; agronomic systems; farm management; food, nutrition, and wellness; energy development; manure nutrient management systems; agricultural and resource law; food safety; youth nutrition and wellness; family wellness; ecosystems services; organizational and community leadership development; and dairy management and precision livestock.

“Please join OSU Extension in welcoming Logan Minter to this new field specialist role, which will be vital to the success of Ohio’s specialty crop industry,” Wilkins said. “His research, outreach, and advocacy on behalf of specialty crop producers will be key to addressing the needs of this large, but often very unique industry.”