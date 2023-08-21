Most of Ohio in good shape with soil moisture headed into high temperatures

Share Facebook

Crop progress across the State accelerated under favorable conditions and timely precipitation, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2% very short, 21% short, 69% adequate, and 8% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on Aug. 20 was 68.7 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.96 inches of precipitation, 0.12 inches above average. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Aug. 20.

Fieldwork last week included tile installation and fungicide applications. Rain across much of the State last week will aid in grain fill. Double crop soybeans were looking better than average. Corn dough progress was 64% complete, and corn dented progress was 23% complete. Soybeans blooming was 96% complete and pod setting progress reached 82%. Corn and soybean condition were 74 and 72% good to excellent, respectively. Second cuttings of other hay were 77% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 58 and 36% complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week.

