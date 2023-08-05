New beginnings for the Taste of Ohio Cafe

Share Facebook

2023 marks a farewell to the current version of the Taste of Ohio Building, formally known as the Ohio Food Pavilion, a decades-long tradition highlighting farm fresh dishes. Have no fear – the 2050 Commission has a new vision for farm-to-table education at the Ohio State Fair. Ohio Ag Net’s Jake Zajkowski spoke with commodity and expo leadership on plans for the newest buildings being built between 11th and 17th Ave in Columbus.