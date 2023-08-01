Ohio 4-H members shine in STEM, woodworking and welding

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Once again, 4-H exhibitors at the Ohio State Fair rose to the occasion to represent the next generation of Ohioans well. This, of course, took place in the livestock barns and the show rings, but it also took place in project judging of the many non-livestock projects at the Ohio State Fair. We love to highlight livestock exhibitors, and in a tradition started by Kyle Sharp years ago, I wanted to dedicate a little space here to recognize the success of some Ohio’s top non-livestock 4-H exhibitors. Thanks to Randall Reeder for taking photos and captions and for his work with the youth. Congrats to all of those young people who enjoyed success at the 2022 Ohio State Fair! Many more photos from the 4-H Welding, Woodworking, and Engineering Excitement contests are on Facebook.com/Ohio4Hengineering.

Photos by Randall Reeder

On 4-H Welding Day, the Clock Trophy winners were (left) Case Hummel, Medina County, and Gavin Podach, Henry County. They also received a Lincoln Electric welder and a Miller Welds helmet.

Excellent welding and good communication skills earned this 4-H’er an Outstanding of the Day award from the judge.

4-H STEM Day highlights projects involving Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math and featured 22 classes including Electric, Small Engines, Robotics, Rockets, Knots, Chemistry and Physics. Kendall Weld earned the Clock Trophy, sponsored by Dr. Lauren Logan, in the Magic of Electricity class. Kendall also received the Julie Miller Memorial Award presented to the top female in Electric.

Thomas Faber received the Clock Trophy in the Small Engines project, Tune It Up. Larry Burks, of West Chester, presented it, representing the Ohio Township Association which sponsored dozens of Clock Trophies during the State Fair.

Knowing about knots was essential for this 4-H’er to receive an Outstanding of the Day ribbon.

Braylie Burkey built this bookcase that helped her earn a Clock Trophy.