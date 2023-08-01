On 4-H Woodworking Day, the 8 Clock Trophy winners were: (front row) Max Randall, Auglaize County; Edy Solet, Erie; Mason McKee, Putnam; and Mae Noble, Ashtabula. In the back row were Caleb Mairs, Wayne; Braylie Burkey, Muskingum; Nate Kamphas, Putnam; and Rebekah Davenport, Clinton County.
Ohio 4-H members shine in STEM, woodworking and welding
Once again, 4-H exhibitors at the Ohio State Fair rose to the occasion to represent the next generation of Ohioans well. This, of course, took place in the livestock barns and the show rings, but it also took place in project judging of the many non-livestock projects at the Ohio State Fair. We love to highlight livestock exhibitors, and in a tradition started by Kyle Sharp years ago, I wanted to dedicate a little space here to recognize the success of some Ohio’s top non-livestock 4-H exhibitors. Thanks to Randall Reeder for taking photos and captions and for his work with the youth. Congrats to all of those young people who enjoyed success at the 2022 Ohio State Fair! Many more photos from the 4-H Welding, Woodworking, and Engineering Excitement contests are on Facebook.com/Ohio4Hengineering.