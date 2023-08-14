Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 312 | Revving Up with Unleaded 88 fuel 

Share Facebook

High-performance vehicles might be making the same decisions as you at the retail gas pump. In this podcast, Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood are joined by Ohio Corn & Wheat’s Ethanol Specialist, Brad Moffitt, to discuss Unleaded 88 fuel, ethanol from corn, high-performance racing, and cleaner air emissions. The conversation will debunk some common fuel myths, highlight some of the top ethanol blend users, and understand why it’s safe for your gas tank.

Also in this week’s podcast:

Corn & Wheat Membership Blitz

Marlene Eick and John Settlemyre speak about the grain checkoff program and association groups in Ohio, along with the advocacy benefits to farmers.

Cattle Nutrition with Mark Goeke

An Allen County cattle herd creates feed rations with increasing soybean contents for growth.

Human Inc. with Dale Everman

Wheat harvest has completed in Ohio, so what’s next? Dale speaks about post-harvest options, including manure application.

Kenn-Feld & TTG Equipment Merger

Jameson Ringger and Tom Burenga announce their company merger as TRULAND Equipment, effective August 21st.