Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 313 | Raising Beef, Cultivating Resilience: Insights from Charlie Reffitt at Hondros Farms

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenberg of Ohio Ag Net delve into the world of international trade and local agriculture. The main focus of the episode is a captivating conversation with Charlie Reffitt, president of Hondros Farms in Delaware County. Charlie shares insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by high-end beef production, including Wagyu, as well as the innovative approaches he has had to take as modern farm manager. He also discusses the challenges he has powered through after a hunting accident left him paralyzed.

Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association Colombia Trade Mission Recap: The podcast also features intriguing audio content from the recent Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association Trade Mission, hosting visitors from Colombia. Discover the insights gained from this international experience as Matt and Dusty speak with various experts:

Tyler Drewes, OCWGA Board Member: Tyler provides a firsthand account of the trade mission’s goals and accomplishments, shedding light on the importance of global agricultural connections. Ray VanHorn, OCWGA Board Member and U.S. Wheat Associates Board: Ray discusses the significance of international collaboration and its impact on wheat growers in Ohio. William Morales, Operations Manager, Valle del Cauca, Colombia: Gain valuable perspectives from William on the Colombian agricultural landscape and its ties to Ohio’s corn and wheat industries. Jose Fernando Charcon, Production Manager, Harinera Del Valle, Colombia: Jose shares his expertise on production practices and the exchange of knowledge between Colombia and Ohio. Bill Schroeder, OCWGA Board Member: Bill provides an overview of the broader implications of international trade missions for Ohio’s agricultural sector.

