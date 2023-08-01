Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 1, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry for the rest of the week and start of the weekend. Humidity values will climb later in the week, but we turn out pretty comfortable for the next few days. Temps work higher from wednesday forward. Our next chance of precipitation comes Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be working through the state with 2 likely waves. Combined, we see rain totals of .1″-1.25″ with coverage at 50% of Ohio. The map below shows some updated looks.

Behind the moisture, we go back to dry and cooler weather for next Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers return overnight tuesday night through Wednesday midday. Then we swing right back to the drier pattern for Wednesday afternoon, through Thursday and Friday of next week. So, at this point we are calling the next 10 days “temperate with timely rains”