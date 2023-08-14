Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 14, 2023

Share Facebook

Rain moves into Ohio today and will linger through the first part of tomorrow. This rain event has two parts. The initial southern wave will encompass most of today this evening, sweeping through from west to east. The second wave will come across MI this afternoon and will throw some moisture into northern areas, especially NW Ohio tonight through tomorrow morning. Combined rain from this event will be from .25″-1.8″ with coverage at nearly all of Ohio. The map below shows scope of the precipitation.

We see clouds hold firm over a large part of the state for the rest of tUesday, but some breaks are expected that longer we go through the afternoon. Then Wednesday is mostly sunny and dry.

Thursday has another front passing through. There is better rain potential in the north than the south. RAin totals will be at .1″-.6″ with coverage at 60%.

Friday brings a major pattern change with much drier air moving into the eastern corn belt. TEmps will be a bit cooler to start as high pressure dominates out of the Great LAkes. However, on the backside of the high we see strong southwest flow. We are sunny, warm and less humid through the weekend and stay rain free all the way through next Wednesday. Excellent drying is expected during the period. However, temps heat up and we could see our hottest back to back to back day period of the season from late this weekend through midweek next week. The extended pattern also looks to stay on the drier side, meaning the last half of August will feature below normal precipitation.