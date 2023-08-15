Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 15, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around today and we still will be dealing with some lingering showers this morning from the system that moved through yesterday afternoon and last night. Additional rains today will be minimal for the most part. However, clouds are quite pesky. We expect clouds to give way to some sun today, but full clearing likely holds off until tonight. We will see sunny and dry weather for tomorrow.

We have another front moving through for Thursday that can bring .1″-.75″ over about 70% of Ohio. Mostly we are looking at showers. An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out, but generally, we don’t think there is a good threat of significant convection. The map below shows rain totals and coverage for the Thursday event.

A major pattern change is coming behind that system. We are cooler and less humid for the finish of the week on Friday and Saturday. Sunshine dominates all the way through at least next Wednesday morning. Temps will climb for Sunday and through the first half of next week. We can expect some impressive heat. Drying will be swift and humidity stays lower. A front tries to sag through the region as we end the 10 day forecast window next Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Rain totals can be a few hundredths to .75″, but coverage looks to be no more than 50%.