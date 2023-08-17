Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 17, 2023

Share Facebook

Rain showers return to Ohio today as a system moves across the Great Lakes region and sees its southern edge extend south into a large part of Ohio. Rain develops first in NW Ohio late this morning and midday, then spreads southwest. Rain continues through the evening and into tomorrow morning, but will be long gone by the time we get to sunrise tomorrow. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ over 90% of the state, and the map below shows updated thoughts.

A pattern change is still on the way for tomorrow and we see that pattern keep control through most of next week. We will be sunny and dry Friday through at least next Thursday. Temps will be a bit cooler tomorrow, and humidity will definitely be lower. Then temps warm for the weekend, and we turn hot and humid for next week, monday through Thursday. Clouds will start to build on Thursday.

Next friday, a sagging front starts to work south through the Great Lakes. We likely stay dry for the daytime hours Friday, but overnight friday night into Saturday, we can start to see some scattered showers or storms work into the northern third of the state. Coverage is a bit variable at this time, but we are projecting a possibility of .25″-.75″ over at 40% of the area from US 30 north in the time frame. We expect this front will continue to sag southward through the rest of the state for rest of the weekend, the 26th and 27th.