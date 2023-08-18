Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather dominates the region for most of the rest of the next week. We are cooler and less humid today behind the frontal boundary that pushed through yesterday afternoon, evening and overnight. You could not ask for a more comfortable Mid August Friday than what we have for today. Full sunshine will make it even better. Over the weekend we gradually make it warm and more humid, leading to a lot more discomfort for next week.

We are sunny, hot and humid pretty much all week next week. Monday through Friday morning we are precipitation free. Heat based instability may try and pop up Friday afternoon. However, we see a better potential for precipitation Friday night into Saturday, as a system comes out of the upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into the northern part of Ohio. Coverage still looks hit and miss. Northern parts of the state may see 60% coverage, but southern Ohio looks to stay dry. The map below shows rain potential from Friday night through Saturday.

Cooler air is pooling in canada, but right now we are not seeing a good strong front working south. As such, we think we will be warm and drier than normal into the last week of August, but that can change if and when that cooler breaks loose to head south, and the upper level ridge breaks down.